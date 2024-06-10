SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

