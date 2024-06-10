SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,680 shares during the quarter. SMART Global comprises approximately 3.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 2.10% of SMART Global worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 1,001,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,489. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

