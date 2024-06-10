Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.87. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock worth $12,456,857 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

