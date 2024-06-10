Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SOHU stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.17. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

