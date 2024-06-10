SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $520,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

