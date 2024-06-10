SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,778 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 1.49% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RLY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,990. The company has a market cap of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.