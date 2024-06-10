SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of SS&C Technologies worth $89,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. 770,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,841. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

