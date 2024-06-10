Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,504. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

