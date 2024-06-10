State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 21,297 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.34. 273,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.