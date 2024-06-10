State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

