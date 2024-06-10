State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

