State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $46.68 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 886,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

