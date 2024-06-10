State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $36.55 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 275,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 662,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,714. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

