State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $44,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

