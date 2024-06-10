State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 14,444 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MU traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.23. 5,691,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,064,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $135.25. The company has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

