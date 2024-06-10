Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $98.82.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
