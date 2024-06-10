Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $98.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stepan by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stepan by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

