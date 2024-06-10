Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,194,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 846,377 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $58.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after buying an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.