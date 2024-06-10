Steven Conine Sells 10,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.05. 2,774,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,225. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

