Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 10th (ADP, ADZN, CJR.B, DVN, ENS, GPN, HRI, JNJ, LBTYK, NGL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 10th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$0.55 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.65.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$0.37 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

