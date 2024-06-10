Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 25,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the average volume of 13,014 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

