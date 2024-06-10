StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.26 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

