StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $8.43 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 142,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.