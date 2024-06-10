StockNews.com Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,338,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

