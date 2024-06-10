StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.