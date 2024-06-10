StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
SHG stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $38.65.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Stories
