StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.