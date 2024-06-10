StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

