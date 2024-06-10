StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.07. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.