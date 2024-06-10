StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.07. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
