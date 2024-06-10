StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.