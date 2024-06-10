StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Greif Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GEF opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Greif has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $690,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,732 shares of company stock worth $532,020 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 203.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

