StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 15.4 %

ODC stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $87.32.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 23.31%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

