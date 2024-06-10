StockNews.com Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

