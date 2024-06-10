StockNews.com Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

