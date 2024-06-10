StockNews.com Upgrades Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.