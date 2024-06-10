StorageVault Canada Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$94,382.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
Shares of SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
