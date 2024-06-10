Storj Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.50 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $179.50 million and $30.01 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,796,813 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

