Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.13. 242,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,990. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.