Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 375,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $420,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,340,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.68. 1,285,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,649. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $142.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

