Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,032. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

