Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 762,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

