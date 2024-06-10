Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,517,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.64. 1,131,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day moving average of $311.94.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

