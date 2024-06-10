Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $24.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $793.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,768. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $794.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $716.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

