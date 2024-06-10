Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $449.69. 1,019,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.28 and its 200-day moving average is $449.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

