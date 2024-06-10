Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,763. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.12. 2,229,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

