Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.14. 535,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.37. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

