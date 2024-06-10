Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

SCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.12. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.19. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$795.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.