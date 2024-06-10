Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) is H 2 Credit Manager LP’s 5th Largest Position

H 2 Credit Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,010,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties comprises about 8.3% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. H 2 Credit Manager LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $33,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:INN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,606. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $650.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

