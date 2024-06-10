Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Medifast worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medifast by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MED stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.21. 748,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.