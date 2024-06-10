Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $803.61 and last traded at $801.96. 1,890,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,697,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $769.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.