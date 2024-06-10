Superstring Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Allogene Therapeutics accounts for about 0.5% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. 3,180,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

