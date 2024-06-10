Superstring Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 347,381 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 347,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Nkarta accounts for 1.6% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,778. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nkarta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.